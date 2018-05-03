VIDEO: D-air you go on ‘scariest’ ride to come to Boston May Fair?

Organisers of the Boston May Fair claim a new addition to this year’s event may be the scariest ride yet to come to the annual tradition.

The new Air ride from Abie Danter’s Fun Fairs has reportedly already caused a stir before the event even opens on Saturday - with health and safety giving the thumbs up to the ride following testing this morning (Thursday) and two Boston Borough Council volunteers trying out the ride for a promotional video on the authority’s Facebook this afternoon.

The verdict of council staff Kayleigh and Emma was that the ride was: “Brilliant. Scary, but amazing fun.”

Volunteers Kayleigh and Emma, who work in the council’s environmental operations department, jumped at the chance to have a go.

Kayleigh filmed their experience and you can see the daring duo being flung across Boston’s skyline at https://youtu.be/-OcxA5NHpPc

Air is said to swing, spin and loop 30 riders 100 feet through the air, with the seats looping uncontrolled at random.

It is one of only three such rides in the world, built in southern Germany and taking two years to design and 12 months to build.

Organisers say that ‘no two rides will ever be the same’.

A state-of-the-art computer system has seven different sequences to tailor the experience to its target audience.

More importantly the computer monitors the ride for maximum safety, not only ensuring the safety restrains are locked but also monitors the weather conditions and wind speed to ensure safe operation of the ride.

At night Air feature’s the latest in LED lighting technology with colour-changing effects.

The main front sign features letters six feet high along with fog machines and strobe lights adding to the visual spectacle.

A spokesman said: “While the spectacular lighting will leave spectators stunned, for those brave enough to ride Air will be in for an experience they have never felt before.”

The fair will be officially opens by the Mayor at noon on Saturday (May 5).

It will be open from noon to 11pm on the first Saturday, and then from 11am to 10.30pm on every other day except for the Friday, when it will be open from 11am-11pm, and on the Sunday when it will be open from 1.30pm to 9pm.

Some of the bigger rides are likely to only be available from 5pm weekdays.