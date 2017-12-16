Win prizes with seasonal selfies

The volunteer group behind much of this year’s Christmas illuminations in Boston has launched a ‘tree-mendous’ competition.

Christmas in Boston is offering prizes for the best selfies in front of the town’s Christmas Tree in its new home of the Market Place.

There are two categories: best adult selfie, for which Oldrids and Downton has donated a gift set, and best child selfie, for which Boston’s West End cinema has donated a family voucher.

On behalf of the Christmas in Boston committee, Nathan Bryant said: “Since the switch on, we have seen numerous photos and selfies being taken with the tree in its new position, and we’d love to see these memories. We have had a large quantity of entries already, and some are very moving, however we’d like to see more.”

Selfies can be sent via Facebook at www.facebook.com/bostonchristmas or through Twitter by searching for @BostonChristmas.

The closing date in Monday, December 18.

For more information, visit www.christmasinboston.co.uk/tree.