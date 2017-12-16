Search

Win prizes with seasonal selfies

Prizes are up for grabs for the best selfies in front of Boston's Christmas tree.
The volunteer group behind much of this year’s Christmas illuminations in Boston has launched a ‘tree-mendous’ competition.

Christmas in Boston is offering prizes for the best selfies in front of the town’s Christmas Tree in its new home of the Market Place.

There are two categories: best adult selfie, for which Oldrids and Downton has donated a gift set, and best child selfie, for which Boston’s West End cinema has donated a family voucher.

On behalf of the Christmas in Boston committee, Nathan Bryant said: “Since the switch on, we have seen numerous photos and selfies being taken with the tree in its new position, and we’d love to see these memories. We have had a large quantity of entries already, and some are very moving, however we’d like to see more.”

Selfies can be sent via Facebook at www.facebook.com/bostonchristmas or through Twitter by searching for @BostonChristmas.

The closing date in Monday, December 18.

For more information, visit www.christmasinboston.co.uk/tree.