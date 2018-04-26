Auditions for The Voice 2019 are coming to Boston College

Singing sensations in the Boston area are invited to audition for The Voice 2019.

The popular singing show is on the hunt for solo, duos and trios to take part in next year’s competition.

The auditions will take place at Boston College, in Skirbeck Road, on Monday, April 30, at 2pm.

Singers should prepare one song with backing track - which must be on an electronic device- bring an instrument, or they can also sing acapella.

You must be 16 years old on or before October 1, 2018, to enter.

All singing styles welcome.