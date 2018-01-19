Back to the ‘80s at Gliderdrome event

Top tribute acts to two of the greatest singers of the 1980s will make for a memorable night at the Gliderdrome.

On Saturday, January 27, the iconic music venue will be going ‘Back to the 80s’ - with tribute singers for the late George Michael and Whitney Houston.

Joseph performing as George Michael.

Award-winning tribute act Nya King will capture the spirit of the late soul and pop legend with her emotional, powerhouse homage.

NYA King is described as a ‘sensational singer’ whose passion and infectious personality’ captivates crowds.

Twice winner of the UK National Tribute Awards, and direct from a sell-out tour in Germany, Nya brings her remarkable talent to the stage and brings the audience to their feet.

A promoter for Nya King said her performance offers all the fans of Whitney Houston a close-to-real experience of the unforgettable pop legend in concert.

George Michael tribute act ‘Joseph’ promises to offer a top performance of the pop legend’s crowd-pleasing anthems - from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the ‘80s album Faith.

His performance is said to help fans to relive the passion, and the unique stage persona of George Michael in concert’.

The show starts at 7.30pm with dancing from 8pm-12.30am (last entry at 11pm).

Tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

They are available from the Gliderdrome and various outlets around Boston.

Call 01205 367919 for details.