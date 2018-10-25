Music lovers will be transported back to the 80s at The Gliderdrome, in Boston, this weekend.

A Duran Duran tribute act will perform at the Spain Place venue on Saturday, October 27.

There will also be more music from host for the evening Steve Greenhough with an 80s disco.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be priced at £20 on the door.