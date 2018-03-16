Band will ‘sham’ rock at gig in Boston

If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, look no further than Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Next Saturday, March 24, Irish folk band Ruff ‘n’ Ready present Amhráin ó bhaile (Songs from Home) at the Spain Lane venue from 7.30pm.

The Irish Wolfpack will be entertaining audiences alongside Ruff 'n' Ready. Picture: Keith Tonks. EMN-180903-134226001

Based in Lincolnshire, Ruff ‘n’ Ready is made up of Simon Selby, Gordon Seabrook, Tim Welbourn, John Smith, Ken Selby and John Duncan.

Described as a ‘lively, entertaining, colourful, charismatic group of fine musicians’ Ruff ‘n’ Ready will be entertaining audiences with their new show.

Inspired by the music of the Irish Diaspora, they will be playing great traditional Irish music.

The show will also include inspirational music from the River Dance and Lord of the Dance.

Ruff ‘n’ Ready will be joined by the Irish Wolfpack dancers, from the Grantham School of Dancing, for a night like no other.

A spokesman from Ruff ‘n’ Ready said: “With the Irish Wolfpack providing an added visual treat, this show promises you an exhilirating, fun, hand-clapping, toe-tapping night to remember.”

Tickets, priced at £14 for adults and £12 for concessions, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

You can also call the box office to secure your tickets on 01205 363108.

To find out more about the band, visit their website at www.irishhooley.com or search for Ruff ‘n’ Ready on Facebook.