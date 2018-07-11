Bands on line-up at popular Lincolnshire festival

With just over four weeks to go, three Boston-based bands are preparing to perform at a popular Lincolnshire festival.

JoeFest, which celebrates artists from Lincolnshire and further afield, will take place at Stourton Estate, in Baumber, from Friday, August 10, to Sunday, August 12.

The Ultraviolet. Picture: Steven Haddock. EMN-180807-120200001

Vigilantes, made up of Joe, Curly, Alex and Ryan, have received airplay on BBC Radio 1 and the BBC Introducing playlist.

The band said: “We’re pretty thrilled to be at JoeFest. It’s a great festival and it’s fantastic that it is pushing local music so much.”

Arctic Lakes are made up of Emma Foster, Paul Holliman and Andy Richmond.

Their first single Limits made the BBC Introducing playlist on Radio 1, and the trio have also performed at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Emma said: “We are so happy to be apart of the JoeFest line up. We really admire the story of this festival and we always love listening to other acts so it’s going to be fun.”

The Ultraviolet includes Sam Beck, Ben Thorn, Emilio Parla and Kane Storr - with Kane being a recent edition to the band.

The band describe their sound as ‘a blend of anthemic rock with the energy of modern pop-punk’.

They said: “The fact that we’ve been asked to play Joefest is amazing. It’s a festival that is working closely to support the artists through BBC Introducing - as well as bringing in reputable nationwide artists which is extremely beneficial for Lincolnshire.”

Visit www.joefest.co.uk to buy your tickets now.