Beer and music festival at Boston Rugby Club

A beer and music festival is to be held at Boston Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday, May 26).

The family-friendly event – the Try Line Beer and Music Festival – will open at 11.30am with live music from noon.

Boston Rugby Club is based at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), in Great Fen Road, off the Boardsides.

There will be 19 different beers on offer, plus cider, and a prosecco bar.

Food and other refreshments will also be available.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, and free for under 16s.

Advance tickets, priced at £4, are available from Boston Rugby Club’s Try Line Cafe at the PRSA.

Music:

* 12pm – Brannan Leigh

* 1pm – Static Street

* 2pm – Blue Jeans

* 3pm – Pennyless Folk

* 4pm – Hooch is Crazy

* 5.15pm – Koyote

* 6pm – Matty Haynes

* 7.15pm – CrossFire

* 8.30 – Zeb Rootz