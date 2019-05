Bestselling children’s author James Nicol will be signing copies of his books at Waterstones, in Boston, tomorrow (Wednesday, May 29), from 11am to 1pm.

The event is designed to mark the release of the third and final instalment of his Apprentice Witch trilogy – A Witch Come True.

James lived for several years in Boston and opened Ottakar’s Bookshop which later became Waterstones.

He still visits the town regularly to serve as Patron of Reading at Boston Pioneers Academy.