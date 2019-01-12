Big band night at Boston theatre

Fanfare Big Band return to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre next week for another night of toe-tapping music.

They will perform at the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, January 19, at 7.30pm, joined by vocalist Joanne Shields.

Fanfare Big Band and Joanne Shields were due to perform at Blackfriars Theatre in June 2018, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the concert was rescheduled to January 2019.

The band was formed by musical director Gordon Grant in 1983.

Shortly afterwards, Gordon was asked to take over as musical director of the BBC Radio Leicester Big Band, and the two bands became one.

After moving to Lincolnshire, Gordon re-formed the Fanfare Big Band as it is known today.

Joanne Shields will also be performing, following a career which has taken her across the UK and the world.

Highlights for Joanne include performing for British troops, and various pantomime and musical appearances.

Half of the profits from next weekend’s show will be donated to The We’ll Meet Again Museum, at Freiston Shore.

The Fanfare Big Band and Joanne performed at the museum to mark its one year anniversary.

Joanne said: “It would be wonderful to raise as much money as possible for them as they do such great work with children and groups.”

For tickets, priced at £10 each, visit www.blackfrairsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.