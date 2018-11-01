Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Boston

There are lots of chances to celebrate Bonfire Night in the Boston area.

Boston United Football Club will hold a fireworks display at The Jakemans Stadium tomorrow (Friday, November 2).

A firework display at Boston United FC's stadium last year. Picture: Nick Johnson.

Visitors can enjoy a world-class display from Jubilee Fireworks.

There will also be entertainment from local band Drive Like Jack and the United cheer team.

Hot food and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

Admission is priced at £6, £4 for under 16s, and £16 for a family of four.

On Saturday, November 3, Boston Rugby Club will hold a fireworks display at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Gates open at 6.30pm, and there will be music from 6.30pm to 7.15pm.

From 7.15pm to 7.38pm there will be a kids’ rugby demonstration followed by fireworks from 7.40pm to 8.10pm.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children under 18 and £15 for a family of four.

• Organisers have requested that visitors do not bring sparklers to the event.

Boston Town Football Club invite visitors to the DWB stadium on Monday, November 5.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the fire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

Admission is priced at £3 for adults, and £2 for concessions.

On Saturday, November 3, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby, will host a day of events ahead of the evening entertainment, which kicks off at 8pm.

Entry is priced at £11 in advance or £12 for adults, and £3.50 in advance or £4 for children aged 10-15.

To find out more or to book tickets, visit www.lincsaviation.co.uk