Enjoy a night of Indie Rock with The Strellies this Saturday, September 8, at Boston Bowl, in Rochford Tower.

The Strellies are a three-piece all male Indie Rock band from Boston who formed in 2012.

The band is made up of ‘Curly’, Sam Beck and Ben Thorn.

Music starts between 8.30pm and 9pm, and there is no admission fee.

Everyone is welcome, and visitors can also still eat, drink and of course bowl all while the band is playing.

For future gigs, visit: www.bostonbowl.co.uk