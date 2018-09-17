Boston Choral Society ready for next music season

Rehearsals are in full swing for Boston Choral Society as they enter the autumn season.

The society are preparing for their next concert ‘Remembrance’ which will be held at St Nicholas’ Church, in Skirbeck, on Saturday, October 27.

The programme will include moving and appropriate music.

Tickets will be available nearer the time from choir members or on the door on the night.

The choir also invite the public to a ‘Come and Sing’ open evening on Thursday, September 20, at Kirton Town Hal, from 7.30pm.