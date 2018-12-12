Boston Choral Society to spread festive spirit in Kirton

Audiences can get into the festive spirit with Boston Choral Society tomorrow (Thursday, December 13).

Boston Choral Society will perform at Kirton Town Hall at 7.30pm.

The concert, entitled ‘Celebrate Christmas, O Come All Ye Faithful’ will certainly spread some festive joy in the run up to Christmas.

Tickets are priced at £7 in advance, and free for under 18s.

To book, visit www.bostonchoral.com

Tickets are also priced at £8 on the door.

Seasonal refreshments of mince pies and mulled wine will be available.