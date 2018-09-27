Boston Sinfonia to perform at The Stump

Boston Sinfonia will be performing at a famous Boston landmark this weekend.

They will appear at St Botolph’s Church - affectionately known as The Stump - on Saturday, September 29, at 7.30pm.

Directing will be Nigel Morley and the orchestra will be joined by award-winning musician Tom Gamble.

The Spanish-themed concert will include pieces by Rimsky Korsakov, De Falla and Rossini.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from the gift shop in The Stump, from www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk or on the door priced at £12.