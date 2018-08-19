Boston Town team up with SOS Pilgrim to hold music festival

Boston Town have teamed up with campaign group SOS Pilgrim to hold a music festival next month.

Pilgrimfest will take place on Saturday, September 1, from 4pm to 10pm.

Something Else, a two-piece Boston band featuring Amy and Perry from Autumn Storm, and local band Honey Sour are the first acts announced.

Entry is £5, with tickets available from Graham Gill Carpets and Newton Fallowell Lettings, in Boston; The Mallard, in Westwood Lakes and Angels, in Fishtoft. There will also be a bar, and burgers and hotdogs on sale.