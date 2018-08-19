Boston Town to hold music festival in aid of baby ward at Pilgrim Hospital

Boston Town are staging a music festival next month to raise money for the baby ward at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston.

Pilgrimfest will take place on Saturday, September 1, from 4pm to 10pm.

Chairman Mick Vines has confirmed that the festival will take place on an outdoor stage on the pitch at the DWB Stadium, not in the clubroom.

Matty Haynes and Pegler will join Something Else and Honey Sour at the festival.

Something Else features Amy, Perry and Lonnie from Autumn Storm.

As well as being a drummer, Lonnie is also a porter at Pilgrim Hospital.

Entry is £5, with tickets available from Graham Gill Carpets and Newton Fallowell Lettings, in Boston; The Mallard, in Westwood Lakes and Angels, in Fishtoft.

There will also be a bar, and burgers and hotdogs on sale.