Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquism act coming to Boston

A comedy ventriloquist who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and toured with the late Ken Dodd is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Steve Hewlett presents The Steve Hewlett Show at the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, June 16.

Audiences will be entertained by Arthur Lager, little Simon Cowell and much more in the latest show.

As well as touring the UK in the Ken Dodd Laughter Show for three years, Steve also enjoyed his own UK theatre tour Thinking Inside The Box after his successful appearance in the Britain’s Got Talent final in 2013 with his Simon Cowell creation.

Steve said: “I have been lucky enough to work with the greats in TV over the years - Ken Dodd, Des O Connor, Jonathan Ross, Ant and Dec, Michael Barrymore and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

“I know that families still want to sit together and laugh and be entertained - it’s that simple.”

Tickets, priced at £10.50, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.