Burt Reynolds’ old truck among attractions at annual Steam Up event

Burt Reynolds’ old truck will be among the attractions when the Rundle’s and Epton’s Steam Up returns this weekend.

The annual open day of the Rundle and Epton families at their neighbouring yards in Main Road, New Bolingbroke, will take place this year on Sunday, October 14, from 10am.

As well as steam engines and classic vehicles, visitors can expect to see the Kenworth W900B American Big Rig truck once owned by Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds.

It was purchased by local firm Clive Shaw Trucking in June and this will be the first time it has been on show in the Boston area.

Admission is priced at £3, with proceeds going to the New Bolingbroke Defibrillator Fund, the church, the town hall, and the Lincs Steam Preservation Society.