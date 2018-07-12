Butterfly Hospice’s annual Butterfly Release to return, but with changed timing for one event

This weekend sees the return of the Butterfly Hospice’s annual Butterfly Release, but there has been a change in timings for one of the events.

On Sunday, July 15, hundreds of painted lady butterflies will be released into the Lincolnshire countryside from three different venues in aid of the Boston-based facility.

First, at the Crown Hotel, in Skegness, at 11.30am; second, Westwood Lakes, in Wyberton, at 11.30am; and third, at Springfields Festival Gardens, in Spalding, at the new, earlier time of 1pm.

You can become part of this special event by reserving your own butterfly to release.

This may be in memory of a loved one, or just to celebrate life.

The Butterfly Hospice team will be joined at the events by local school choirs, and there will also be readings.

If you would like to join the team and release your own butterfly, contact 01205 311222 or email enquiries@butterflyhospice.org.uk

Butterflies cost £6 each, and you will be able to collect them from your chosen venue on the day.