St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, will be holding a traditional Carols by Candlelight service on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

This will be taking place at the earlier time of 4pm.

All are welcome to attend the event.

There is no need to collect tickets.

For more information, contact head verger Adam Kelk on adam.kelk@parishofboston.co.uk or call 01205 310929.