Celebrate 100 years of the RAF with Heckington Windmill

The Grantham to Skegness Poacher Line will be making its next stop on May 31 at the RAF Family Day at Heckington Mill as part of the RAF 100 centenary celebrations.

From 12-5pm, visitors can enjoy a live band, Heckington Primary School choir, stalls, bouncy castle and demonstrations as well as a number of refreshments courtesy of Fen Farm Venison burgers and Heckington Mill Tea Rooms.

The RAF cadets will also be providing a helping hand.

And for those further afield in the county, The Poacher Line will be putting on a special ‘music train’ so you do not have to miss out on the fun. Running from Grantham to Heckington, passengers will drop in on 8 Sail Brewery, based next to the mill, and join in the fun day.

Crowds will be entertained by the popular duo Identity Crisis on the train and The Blighty Belles at the brewery.

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Partnership Officer, says: “Following on from our event at Sleaford station earlier in the year, we are now continuing our celebrations of 100 years of the RAF in Heckington.

“As part of the celebrations, the Poacher Line is encouraging people to visit the many heritage centres on our stops with more events to follow later this year.

“It’s going to be a really exciting day for everyone with lots to enjoy. There will be plenty of refreshments on offer and once the music train pulls into the station, the Identity Crisis and The Blighty Belles will kick the party off.”

You can catch the music train at: 6.01pm at Bingham, 6.29pm at Grantham and 6.55pm at Sleaford arriving at 7.02pm at Heckington. You can also depart from Boston at 6.48pm arriving at 7.04pm. Return journeys are at 9.51pm to Grantham and 9.28pm to Boston.

All money raised on the day will go directly to the RAF100 appeal and Heckington Mill restoration fund.

For more information, visit poacherline.org.uk