Celebrate farming industry at Boston event

All things agricultural will be coming to Boston later this month for a Celebration of Farming event.

The event, organised by Boston Borough Council, will be held at Boston Market Place on Sunday, March 24.

From 10am to 3pm, there will be a variety of vintage and modern farming equipment and tractors on display for all to see.

There will also be stalls offering a selection of farming-related products.

Local farming organisations will also be on hand to offer information and insights into the farming community.

Why not take your children along to the kids’ craft area, or they can also have a go at cabbage bowling and enjoy a live sheep show.

After a day of activities, families can warm up by enjoying a hot drink and a slice of farming-themed cake at Boston Guildhall, from 10.30am to 2pm.

A spokesman said: “Come along for a great free family day out.”

To find out more, call 01205 314200 or email events@boston.gov.uk

You can also visit www.visitbostonuk.com/event/celebration-of-farming-2/