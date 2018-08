Auditions for Babes and Dancers will take place this weekend for the Christmas pantomime at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

They will be held on Saturday, August 4, from 10.30am, with registration from 10am.

The audition is expected to lost an hour and a half, but could be longer if you are successful.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The panto runs from Decmber 7 to January 2.

For more information, get in touch via abi@akpperformingarts.com