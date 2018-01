Learn and play a range of songs with a music group who meet at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

New Tricks - Rhythm and Blues Group is looking for new members.

They meet at the Spain Lane venue on Fridays, from 2pm to 4pm.

Members can learn great tunes from the 60s and 70s to today.

Come along to New Tricks and experience what they have to offer.

The first session is free.

For more information, call soundLINCS on 01522 510073 or email info@soundlincs.org