Chance to see Santa at Blackfriars

Youngsters can come and visit Santa at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Santa and his little helpers will be at the Spain Lane venue this Friday, December 22, from 1pm to 6pm, and Saturday, December 23, from 2pm to 4pm.

Parents can also buy professional pictures of their youngsters with Santa

Tickets to see Santa, priced at £5, are available from the box office on 01205 363108.

Alternatively children and parents are invited to just come along on the day.

Included in the £5 fee will also be a present for each child from Santa.