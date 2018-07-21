Chance to sink or swim at RSPB Frampton Marsh

The first of six mini-raft building days will be held at a nature reserve near Boston next week.

RSPB Frampton Marsh will host the event on Tuesday, July 24, with sessions at 11am and 2pm.

Youngsters will put their boat-building skills to the test by making miniature rafts from natural materials and then watch as they float or sink.

Mini raft building will take place every Tuesday until August 28.

It is priced at £2.50 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Booking essential on 01205 724678.