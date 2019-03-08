Charity concert from SOLO Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire

A Lincolnshire-based classical guitar ensemble is returning to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next weekend.

SOLO Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire present Time Lines with the Classical Guitar on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

The concert, in the Revue Bar at the Spain Lane venue, is a charity fundraising event for the Boston and District branch of the MS Society.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01205 363108.