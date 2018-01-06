Chart-topping band in town

A chart-topping band are to play a gig in Boston as part of celebrations to mark their 30th anniversary, it has been announced.

The Levellers will be coming to the Gliderdome, in Spain Place, on Friday, June 15, for a night of non-stop entertainment.

The band started out in 1988, when Mark Chadwick and Jeremy Cunningham met in a pub in Brighton and decided to form a band.

Charlie Heather and Jon Sevink soon joined the duo, later followed by Alan Miles.

They released their first album, A Weapon Called the Word, in 1990.

Following the release, Alan quit the band and was replaced by Simon Friend – with Mark, Jeremy, Charlie, John, Simon and newest member Matt Savage all in the current line-up of The Levellers.

The band’s success continued throughout the 1990s, with The Levellers playing at Glastonbury Festival and releasing number one and gold-selling album, Zeitgeist, in 1995.

The Levellers have also enjoyed numerous tours of the UK and Europe, as well as further festival success.

Hit singles include One Way, 15 Years, Far From Home, The Game, Liberty Song, Sell Out, Another Man’s Cause, and Riverflow.

In 2014, the band released a Greatest Hits album, featuring every single and video released over the previous 25 years together.

Tickets, priced at £25, with a £2.50 booking fee, are available from www.seetickets.com by searching for The Gliderdrome.