Coffee morning at Boston theatre venue

A Macmillan Coffee Morning will be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, later this month.

The annual coffee morning will be held at the Spain Lane venue on Friday, September 21, from 10am to noon.

A spokesman from BlackFriars Theatre said: “Please come along and join us for a cup of tea/coffee and cake for just £2.50 and help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

All are welcome to attend and raise money for a worthy cause.

To find out more, visit www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk