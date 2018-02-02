Come one, come all as circus returns to Boston

Performing artistes from around the world are coming together near Boston to celebrate a momentous milestone.

Circus Mondao returns next week, with the opening night on Friday, February 9.

2018 marks the 250th anniversary of the world’s first modern circus.

A spokesman from Circus Mondao said: “We are proud to contribute to this major celebration and to the ongoing history of the worlds most universal and accessible art form.

“We have amazing acrobats from Morocco, Wheel of Death daredevils, funny clown Kikin from Chile, elegant dressage horses, ballerinas on horseback, aerial artistry and a juggling sensation from Brazil, there is just too much to list.”

The circus is stationed in Donington Road, near the Bicker Bar Roundabout (A52/A17).

Tickets, priced from £16-£20 for adults, and £10-14 for children, are available from the circus office.

For more information, call 07722 791777 or visit www.circusmondao.co.uk

You can also search for Circus Mondao on Facebook.