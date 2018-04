Cutwater Productions present its latest comedy play in Stickford next week.

Our Village Hall is coming to Stickford Community Centre, in Church Road, on Friday, April 7.

The play will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £7, which includes refreshments. Call Cheryl on 01205 480477 or Jill on 01205 480249 to book.

•The show will also come to Sutterton on Saturday, April 8 (tickets from 01205 460459) and Skirbeck on Friday, May 4 (tickets from 01205 354687/01205 369693).