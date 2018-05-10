Country sound at Blackfriars Theatre

A band who first started out in the 70s will entertain audiences with their country sound in a show coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Tennessee Stud will perform at the Spain Place venue this Saturday, May 12, at 7.30pm.

The band, who are now based in Grantham, started out in the 1970s.

The current line up of Tennessee Stud is made up of Mick Footit on lead vocals/rhythm guitar, Reg Stratton on drums, Tony Harris on lead guitar, Les Wright on steel guitar/vocals, Sue Wright on bass guitar/vocals and Mo (Titch) on keyboard/fiddle.

Reg, a former member of popular 70s band Wells Fargo, joined Tennessee Stud in 2017 and is the current manager of the band.

A spokesman for the show said: “Reformed after several years off the circuit, the band sounds as good as it did all those years ago still although there is only one of the original members in the band.

“Reg and Tony teamed up with the other members of Tennessee Stud as Reg’s band disbanded after five years due to two members wanting to retire.

“You are guaranteed to have an enjoyable evening listening to good traditional country music.”

Tickets are priced at £10.

They are available online at www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or via the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

• You can also keep up to date with shows at the theatre venue by searching for Blackfriars Theatre Boston on Facebook.