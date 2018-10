Dance the night away as an evening of music comes to a church near Boston this week.

A Jersey Boys tribute band will perform at St Mary’s Church, in Frampton, on Friday, October 26, from 7.30pm.

There will also be popular music and songs from the sixties era to sing and dance too.

Tickets, priced at £7 for adults and £5 for students, are available from 01205 723579.

A light buffet is included in the price.

Tea and coffee will be available, but you can also bring your own drink.