Dawn chorus walk at RSPB Frampton Marsh

RSPB Frampton Marsh invite visitors to a Dawn Chorus Walk next Sunday, May 6.

In celebration of International Dawn Chorus Day, walks will take place at 5am for early risers, and 7.30am for those that want a little more sleep.

Visitors have the chance to hear up to 10 species of warbler, plus other birds like turtle doves, wrens, robins and finches.

The gentle stroll around the reserve will end with a drink and snack at the visitor centre.

Chris Andrews, RSPB visitor experience manager, said: “The dawn chorus is one of nature’s true delights. This is a great chance to experience birdsong at its best.”

No dogs are allowed.

It is priced at £15, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Booking is essential on 01205 724678.