Delve into history of theatre in Boston

History lovers are invited to find out more about the theatre industry in Boston this weekend.

The event at Boston Guildhall on Saturday, December 15, will give visitors an opportunity to go behind the scenes at Blackfriars Theatre and Shodfriars Hall

Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston. EMN-181121-103943001

A spokesman said: “These two historic buildings provide a behind the scenes look at the historic and present Boston Theatre.”

Numbers on the tour are limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

There will be two tours at 11am and 11.45am.

Visitors should indicate which tour they would like to join when booking tickets.

Tickets for the tour also include entry to the afternoon lecture at Boston Guildhall on ‘Treading the Boards’.

The talk at 1pm will be led by Neil Wright, who will dress as a traditional dame to enhance the theme of the talk.

There will be a complimentary cup of tea or coffee with biscuits.

A spokesman said: “After walking through Shodfriars and seeing behind the scenes where the original ‘Old Mother Riley’ began treading the boards and started her fame, the scene is really set for the afternoon lecture!

“Shodfriars is at present closed to the public and this is a rare opportunity to learn more about this historic theatre.”

Tickets are £10 per person (tour and lecture) and £5 for the lecture on the door.

Call 01205 314200 between 10.30am and 3.30pm Wed-Sat to book tickets. Visit www.bostonguildhall.co.uk to find out more.