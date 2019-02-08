Delve into some fish and chips at theatre quiz

A quiz night with a fish and chip supper is set to be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The first social of 2019 will be held at the Spain Lane venue later this month.

It will be held on Wednesday, February 27, from 7pm in the Revue Bar.

Tickets are priced at £7 per person including fish and chips, or just £3 per person for the quiz entry alone.

A spokesman said: “We look forward to another fabulous social event here at Blackfriars.”

Bookings are to be made through the theatre box office (01205 363108) with payment up front.