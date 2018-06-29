Discover flowers at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is inviting visitors to discover the pleasure of plants with wildlife this Sunday, July 1.

RSPB Frampton Marsh invite people to discover flowers from 10am.

A guide will lead a walk around the reserve pointing out some of the many flowers that bloom.

Visitors will also learn how to identify plants.

It is priced at £15 per adult, and half price for children, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

No dogs allowed.

Booking is essential on 01205 724678.

Reserve entry fees apply.