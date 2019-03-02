Discover more about the Fydells

History lovers are invited to discover the power the Fydells held over politics in Boston.

The talk, entitled Corruption and reform in Georgian Boston, will be held at Boston Guildhall next Saturday, March 9.

A spokesman said: “This talk will describe the power of the Fydells and the local battle for reform in Boston. That story is now largely forgotten but in its time, it generated strong feelings in Boston.”

The talk at 1pm will be led by Neil Wright.

Tickets are £5 on the door. Complimentary tea or coffee will be available.