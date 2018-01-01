Duo to perform at Boston Folk Club

Sally Ironmonger and Brian Carter will appear at Boston Folk Club as the first guests of 2018.

The married couple, based in Medway, will be performing for audiences on Monday, January 8, as part of Boston Folk Club.

Sally and Brian play stripped down music, with a story behind the songs.

They also favour a more contemporary sound, with a nod to more traditional themes.

Music starts at 8pm.

Entry is priced at £6.

To join the Boston Folk Club mailing list, send an email to greg.swain@btinternet.com