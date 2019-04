Staff at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, will host an Easter-themed event next week - and it is suitable for the whole family.

The Easter afternoon tea and bonnet parade will be held at the Spain Lane venue on Wednesday, April 10.

It will take place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £7.50 each, are available from the Blackfriars Theatre Box Office.

To find out more about the event, call 01205 363108 or visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk