Eggshell-ent fun at RSPB Frampton Marsh

Staff at RSPB Frampton Marsh have organised a host of fun-filled activities this Easter.

All through the school break, youngsters can turn detective and try to ‘crack’ the clues on the Wild Things Easter egg hunt.

After picking up an entry sheet from the visitor centre, they can follow the tricky trail and unscramble the puzzle.

If they get the answers right, when they return to the centre they win a chocolatey reward!

The Easter egg hunt runs from Saturday, April 6, to Monday, April 22, from 9.30am to 4pm each day (last entry 3pm).

The hunt is suitable for children aged five to 15 and costs £2.50 per child.

Accompanying adults go free, though reserve entry fees do apply.

Chris Andrews, visitor Experience manager, said: “This is an egg-citing time in nature, full of fresh sights, sounds and smells after the winter.

“An ideal time for you to visit the reserve and have a great time with your kids!”

There will also be other activities taking place at the reserve, such as building a giant swan nest and a special welly trail.

To find out more about the various activities taking place at RSPB Frampton Marsh, call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk

To find out more, call RSPB Frampton Marsh on 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk

• RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston.