Embark on a dark journey in show coming to Boston

Audiences are invited on a ‘dark and psychological journey’ this Halloween.

Skegness playwright Gary Starr presents Tales in the Darkness at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, on Wednesday, October 31, at 7.30pm.

Stacey Gough reprises his role as Lucian in Tales in the Darkness. EMN-181018-145921001

A spokesman said: “A dark and psychological journey into a world of Gothic horror, two stories that intertwine with each other before the terrifying revelation.”

The show is suitable for over 18s only. To book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01205 363108.