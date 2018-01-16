Embark on magical quest with string quartet

Enjoy a magical journey in a performance by string quartet Bowjangles at a village hall near Boston.

Bowjangles present Excalibow at Langrick Village Hall, in Ferry Road, on Friday, January 19, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

The intrepid string quartet present their most magical show so far - a musical journey incorporating myths, folklore and legends.

The four-piece are involved in a quest to find the most priceless relic of all - magical violin known as Excalibow.

A spokesman for Bowjangles said: “You can expect tales of monsters, ancient gods, historical figures and characters of pure fantasy in this action-packed show, all presented in Bowjangles’ own imitiable and unique style, full of comedy, panache and almost every musical genre you can imagine.

“The show is suitable for all ages. May contain traces of ABBA.”

The press say of Bowjangles ‘Suberb musicians, tuneful singing voices and a gift for physical comedy’ and ‘You’d never have imagined that anyone could incorporate classical music and modern comedy so brilliantly’.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 07794 507773, or from Kathy and Jim on 01205 280843.

The hall is open from 7pm, and there is a licensed bar available.

There will also be tea and coffee, and audience members are invited to bring their own nibbles.