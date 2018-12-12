Enjoy a Holly Jolly Christmas at Stickney school

Get your Yuletide off to a sparkling start by joining students and staff from William Lovell CofE Academy for a Holly Jolly Christmas.

“This seasonal celebration of music and song showcases the talents of our wonderful young people,” a spokesman for the Stickney school said.

Holly Jolly Christmas will be performed tomorrow (Thursday, December 13), at 7pm.

A grand raffle will be held on the night and festive refreshments will be available to purchase during the interval.

Tickets are priced at £3 and will be available on the door.

For more information, contact the academy on 01205 480352.