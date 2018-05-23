Enjoy a night of mediumship at Boston Guildhall

An evening of spiritualism and mediumship is coming to Boston Guildhall this week.

Simon Goodfellow will be at the South Street venue tomorrow (Thursday, May 24) from 7pm.

Simon promises that his show will be ‘fun and uplifting’ as opposed to others which bring audiences to tears.

He said: “My ethics are very strong and one of the things I want to achieve is to remove all the doom and gloom from mediumship and also prove that it can be fun and uplifting.

“The majority of people want to know that their loved ones are happy when they pass over, so why would you want everyone in tears all of the time?”

Simon has always been interested mediumship, and loves to help and heal people through his work.

He said: “For as long as I can remember, mediumship and all it involves has fascinated and intrigued me. I was mesmerised since childhood by people who can contact the dead.

“As a spiritual Medium, I work closely with my spirit guides and spiritual helpers and am assured of my calling to help and heal people when they need closure and direction to enable them to move on with their lives.”

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from the Boston Guildhall (cash or cheque) by calling 01205 365954/01205 314200 or ticboston@boston.gov.uk (card payments) The evening is expected to conclude at 9pm.

Tea and coffee will be available to purchase on arrival.