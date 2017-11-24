Enjoy an evening of beloved classics at Blackfriars

Beloved classics from Mary Poppins and Les Miserable are coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Blackfriars Theatre Academy Seniors, led by the Academy Performers, will perform next Thursday, November 30, at 7pm.

A spokesman for the Blackfriars Theatre Academy Concert said: “For just this one night come and enjoy the young talent that Boston has to offer.”

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults and £10 for concessions, are available from www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.