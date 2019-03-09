Enjoy an evening of music with Boston Sinfonia

Boston Sinfonia will be returning to Frampton for an evening of music next weekend.

The concert, at St Mary’s Church, will take place on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

Boston Sinfonia will be performing under the direction of Nigel Morley.

The concert will include music from Swan Lake, Ruslan & Ludmilla and Symphony No 1 by Sibelius.

Tickets can be purchased for £10 from the Stump Gift Shop, or they are also available online at www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk

Alternatively, buy your ticket on the door for £12.