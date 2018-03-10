Enjoy an evening with choral society

The latest concert by Boston Choral Society will take place next weekend.

Choral Britten will be held at the Unitarian Chapel, in Spayne Road, on Saturday, March 17, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman from Boston Choral Society said: “If you are a Britten aficionado, or perhaps even if you may have thought that the music of Benjamin Britten is not for you, you should come to the concert to hear the wonderful music and arrangements of traditional songs which Britten composed.

“An opportunity to hear works by the outstanding composer of the 20th century.”

The concert will include the Choral Dances from Gloriana, some of The Five Flower Songs and Noyes Fludde.

Tickets, priced at £8, including refreshments, are avaialble from choir members, or online from www.bostonchoral.com

Refreshments will be available dring the interval.

Early booking is recommended.

The Unitarian Chapel is located near Boston United Football Club.