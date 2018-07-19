Enjoy cruise of The Wash on the Boston Belle

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a day cruise around The Wash on this weekend.

Blackfriars Social Committee invite you on a five-hour cruise on the famous Boston Belle this Sunday, July 22.

The cruise will depart from Boston at 12.30pm and a finger buffet will be included.

The cost per head will be dependent on numbers.

You can register your interest by popping in to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane.

Alternatively, you can also call the box office on 01205 363108 with any questions.